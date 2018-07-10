Pieta council defends decision to remove old tree

Updated 2.50pm with mayor's comments

The Pieta council has come out in defence of a decision to remove a tree to make way for an "embellishment" project.

Motorists and residents could only watch in disbelief after another old tree, this time in Triq id-Duluri Pieta, was seen being cut down indiscriminately.

But mayor Keith Tanti told Times of Malta the tree was being shifted across the road to make way for a project intended to recreate the "feeling of the area from decades ago".

Mr Tanti also said the tree was causing irreparable damage to the pavement as well as third party properties, including a scheduled building.

"It wasn't our preferred option, but we had no choice," the mayor said.

The sight of trees being torn down, to pave the way for wider roads or new buildings, has sparked anger on social media.

"This iconic tree in Pieta apparently became something of a bother for someone and was mercilessly butchered yesterday. I well remember this huge tree from my days living in Ħamrun... over 25 years ago now. The barbarians are now well within the gates," wrote well-known cartoonist Steve Bonello.

Another wrote: "This is not tree pruning but total devastation in broad daylight of the little greenery that’s left on our island."

