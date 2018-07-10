Announcements - July 10, 2018

GRIMA. On July 9, at Mater Dei Hospital, ALBERT, of St Paul’s Bay, aged 86, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Nena, his son Paul and his wife Pauline, his grandchildren Jonathan, Chris and his wife Leah, his sister Giorgia and her husband Bertu, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital, tomorrow, Wednesday, July 11, at 7am for Our Lady of Sorrows parish church, St Paul’s Bay, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at the Hniena Divina Cemetery, St Paul’s Bay. Donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siggiewi, would be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. On July 8, JOSEPH, of Naxxar, aged 84, at Mater Dei Hospital comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Therese, his daughter Marinella and her husband Colin, his son John and his wife Natalie, his sister Mary, his in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, July 10, at 8.15am for Our Lady of Victories parish church, Naxxar, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.45am followed by interment in the family grave at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares will be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mater Dei Hospital and their family doctor.

XUEREB. On July 5, TONY (k/a Ġiġi) of Msida, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Anna and her husband Alfred Borg, his sister-in-law Cecilia, widow of his brother John, and his nephews and nieces Mark, Andrew, Daniela, Sandra, Stephanie, Alison and Joseph. Mass praesente cadavere will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, July 11, at 2pm at the Chapel of The Little Sisters of the Poor Home in Ħamrun. The family would like to thank all the staff of the Renal Unit and Ward M5 at ­Mater Dei Hospital, together with the staff at the Little Sisters of the Poor for their sterling work and dedication. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BURLÒ – ARTHUR. Today being the 50th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered with fondest memories and love by his wife Hilda, children John, Marthese and Joe, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GLANVILLE – MARY, née Fsadni. Loving memories of a beloved mother, today the 14th anniversary of her death. Her daughter Carmen and family.

MASSA. Cherished memories of WALTER, today the fourth anni-versary of his demise. Always fondly remembered by his son Charles and his wife Doreen, his daughter Sandra Boffa and her husband Patrick, his grand-children Alona, Kyle and Jeanelle, relatives and friends. Merciful Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD. Cherished memories of my beloved husband SEBASTIAN on the 35th anniversary of his demise. Gone but never forgotten by his wife Marlene. A prayer is solicited. Lord grant him eternal rest.

MIFSUD – SEBASTIAN. In memory of my beloved father, today the 35th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his only son Vincent, daughter-in-law Nadya and grandson Duncan. A prayer is kindly solicited. Lord, grant him eternal rest.