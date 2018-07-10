Advert
Trade deficit in May halved since last year

Deficit narrowed by €556 million over first five months

Preliminary figures show that Malta registered a trade deficit of €242.6 million in May 2018, compared to a trade deficit of €441.2 million in the corresponding month of 2017.

Both imports and exports decreased by €271.9 million and €73.3 million respectively. The decrease in the value of imports was primarily due to machinery and transport equipment (€304 million), while mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials (€45.7 million) accounted for the main decrease in exports.

January-May 2018

During the first five months of this year, the trade deficit narrowed by €556.0 million when compared to the corresponding period of 2017, reaching €715.3 million.

Imports show a decrease of €368.1 million, while exports increased by €187.9 million.

