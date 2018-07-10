Advert
Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 10:01 by Reuters

Switzerland launches WTO action over US steel, aluminium tariffs

Eighth member to start action

Steel girders of different sizes are seen in a warehouse in Birsfelden near Basel.

Switzerland has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organisation against US tariffs on steel and aluminium, it said on Tuesday, the eighth WTO member to start such a challenge.

"From Switzerland's point of view, the additional duties, which according to the US have been introduced to protect national security, are unjustified," the statement from the Swiss economy ministry said in a statement.

Under WTO rules, the United States has 60 days to settle the issue. After that time, Switzerland could escalate the dispute by asking the WTO to set up a panel of judges to adjudicate.

