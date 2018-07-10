MSE Equity Price Index posts 4-day negative streak

The MSE Equity Price Index trended in negative territory for the fourth consecutive trading session with a drop of a further 0.12% to a fresh five-week low of 4,349.447 points.

Four equities trended lower while another five shares, including BOV, HSBC, MIA and RS2, closed the day unchanged.

Most of Tuesday's trading activity took place in the equity of PG plc which retreated by 0.8% back to the €1.32 level on heightened activity totalling 200,025 shares. Last Friday, PG announced the temporary closure of its Zara complex located in Sliema due to an extensive refurbishment and extension.

A single deal of 26,400 shares forced the equity of MIDI plc to move 0.4% lower to the €0.486 level.

Mapfre Middlesea plc and Loqus Holdings plc lost 2.1% and 7.7% to €1.90 and €0.06 respectively on shallow volumes. The insurance specialist is due to reveal its interim results on July 20.

Low trading activity also took place in HSBC Bank Malta plc which maintained the €1.84 level. HSBC is due to publish its 2018 interim results on August 6. The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a dividend.

Bank of Valletta plc (41,422 shares) and Malta International Airport plc (9,302 shares) traded flat at €1.75 and €5.05 respectively. On Monday, MIA announced its June traffic results revealing a 14.6% increase in passenger movements to a new record. The company is scheduled to reveal its six-month financial performance on July 25. The directors will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.

RS2 Software plc held on to the €1.20 level as 11,090 shares changed hands.

Two deals totalling 14,928 shares left the equity of Malita Investments plc at the €0.87 level.

The RF MGS Index added 0.04% today to 1,103.486 points mostly reflecting movements in the yields of peripheral countries. On the economic front, data issued today was disappointing, particularly pointing to a strong contraction in sentiment in Germany. Meanwhile, the Italian minister for European Affairs was quoted as saying that the third largest economy within the single currency area needs to prepare itself for “all eventualities” regarding its membership of the eurozone.

