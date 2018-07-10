Stocks hit two-week high as US jobs report spreads relief

Global shares hit a two-week high yesterday as favourable US jobs data whetted risk appetites, while sterling brushed off the resignation of two ministers over Britain’s departure from the EU, with traders focused on the likelihood of a “soft Brexit”.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, rose 0.4 per cent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.5 per cent, led by a strong bounce across mining and energy stocks.

The pound regained ground after an earlier wobble after news broke that Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson had resigned in opposition to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for leaving the EU.

Sterling hit its highest level since June 14, up 0.4 per cent at $1.3337. Britain’s FTSE gained 0.4 per cent.

More broadly, sentiment across markets was mostly positive after Friday’s US payrolls report showed tame wages and more people looking for work.

“The combination of rising employment and increased labour force participation suggests healthy but not tightening labour market conditions in June, something that will allow the Fed to continue to hike rates at a gradual pace,” said Kevin Cummins, a senior US economist at RBS.

The balanced report helped Japan’s Nikkei end 1.2 per cent higher, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.4 per cent, set to extend Friday’s rally when the jobs report was released.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.3 per cent, on top of a 0.7 per cent rally on Friday when the launch of US tariffs on Chinese imports came and went without too many fireworks.

In currency markets, the US dollar was mostly softer following the jobs report.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar had pulled back to 93.797, from a top of 94.486 on Friday. The euro held its gains at $1.1776, while the dollar was flat on the yen at 110.42.

Global stocks were under pressure in June as uncertainty over t

Chinese shares managed to rally yesterday with the Shanghai blue chip index up 2.8 per cent after hitting its lowest in almost 18 months last week.

China’s securities regulator said on Sunday it plans to ease restrictions on foreign investment in stock listed on the Shanghai or Shenzhen exchanges to attract more foreign capital and support the economy.

The focus this week would be on Chinese data for June covering inflation, new loans and international trade. The United States also releases inflation figures, while the Bank of Canada might well hike rates tomorrow.

In commodity markets, oil prices pushed higher as the dollar eased. Brent rose 81 cents to $77.92 a barrel. Gold was 0.9 per cent firmer at $1,265.06 an ounce.