Showcasing Malta’s AI talent

As the countdown to the first ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) Malta nears its completion, Eventus International prepares for the largest Maltese AI event of the year.

The first ever Artificial Intelligence Malta Summit, to be held on July 12-13 at Le Méridien St Julian’s Hotel & Spa, will showcase Malta’s AI talent.

The summit will provide master classes from the likes of John Abela for young engineers, data scientists, students and entrepreneurs.

The summit draws innovators from across all sectors to equip delegates with subject-specific knowledge, real world case studies of AI in a business context, the know-how to implement AI in their businesses and how all of these will improve profitability and efficiency.

Senior representatives of leading companies in the AI and data science space such as BtoBet, Qureet.com, Deep Learning Partnership, Computime Software, Malta Information Technology Agency LIFEdata.ai, WH Partners and VAIX.ai – to name a few – will take the stage to discuss the future of AI.

Jordan Crossley, conference producer said: “We started the AI series of events in Malta for a number of reasons.

Malta’s IT and AI sectors are booming and many Maltese universities offer dedicated AI courses.

This also means that there are many professionals in the sector.

“Furthermore, the Maltese Government has set in motion legislation to regulate AI, a monumental step for any country.

“The Artificial Intelligence Malta Summit will offer a platform for businesses to learn about such developments and network with some of the pioneers of AI in Malta and the world.”