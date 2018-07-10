HSBC Malta first to receive John Harper Award for an organisation

HSBC’s Daniel Robinson flanked by (left) the Bank’s CS manager Glenn Bugeja holding the John Harper Award and JAYE Malta chairman Karl Briffa.

HSBC Malta Foundation has become the first corporate supporter of the Junior Achievement Young Enterprise (Jaye) Malta Foundation to clinch the John Harper Award for its outstanding contribution to the growth of the non-profit institution.

The award was bestowed upon the HSBC Malta Foundation at the annual JAYE Malta Company Programme Finals of 2018, a year in which Jaye Malta is marking the 30th anniversary of being in Malta.

“We can say that HSBC has been our mainstay since 1999, allowing us to grow whilst providing our students with internships, giving us mentors, teachers for the primary and secondary programmes, judges to embellish our Maltese and international judging panels. You name it, they have been there for us. So much so that one can barely think of Jaye Malta today without HSBC coming to mind,” said Jaye Malta chairman Karl Briffa.

The coveted John Harper Award, named after the founder of Young Enterprise in Malta, is the only one given at the discretion of the organisation’s chairmanship.

Receiving the award on behalf of HSBC, head of retail banking and wealth management Daniel Robinson said: “This recognition is for all the efforts of our colleagues, across the bank, since 1999.

“We are very proud of this partnership because we believe in the Jaye purpose and it is evident that everyone that passes through Jaye does too. We look forward to continuing this partnership.”

Last year, HSBC Malta accepted 13 promising students who spent their summer with the bank, the largest internship intake by a single employer.

HSBC’s yearly financial contributions to Jaye Malta are in addition to support with human capital. HSBC Malta’s partnership with Jaye Malta Foundation also helps it achieve the HSBC Group’s commitment to support one million people with employability skills as part of its Future Skills programme.