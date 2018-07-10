Former PayPal executive targets ambitious growth plans as RS2 expands in the US

Daniela Mielke

RS2, global payments software and managed services provider, has added North America to its expansion strategy with the appointment of Daniela Mielke as chief executive officer for the US region.

Ms Mielke brings over 15 years of industry expertise and experience. Her previous roles have included executive positions with PayPal, Visa and Vantiv, which with the recent acquisition by WorldPay, the largest merchant acquirer in the US.

More recently, she worked in a consulting capacity for technology companies in Silicon Valley helping to define their growth strategies.

“We are very excited to be expanding our global business in North America with the appointment of Ms Mielke as CEO for the region,” Radi Abd El Haj, CEO and executive director of RS2, said. “Her appointment to this newly-created senior position signals a new development in the company’s growth strategy.

“Since RS2 added managed services to its offering, we believe we have something special to offer to the US. We are confident that Ms Mielke’s deep understanding of the idiosyncrasies of the US market and her vast experience within the payments industry will support the company’s growth in this region.”

RS2 currently enjoys a strong presence across Asia, Europe and Latin America.

“I am delighted to be joining RS2 at such an exciting progressive time in the company,” Ms Mielke said. “I have watched RS2 rise to become a global industry player. As a passionate advocate for the simplicity in payment, I believe that RS2’s single issuing and acquiring platform brings a much-needed agility that the US needs to compete in cross-border trade. I look forward to applying my experience from leading global payment firms across the payment value chain with some original thinking to cut down unnecessary payment friction in the world’s largest economy.

“Payment infrastructure in the US is not standardised in the same way as it is in Europe. It is a much more complex landscape. In the US we currently have an artificial complexity that has happened over time.

“The great opportunity for RS2 in the North American market is fulfilling the need for simplicity in the payments industry, which the company is well-positioned to meet. RS2 brings a robust, global platform that is simple to use and simple to deploy. This same simplicity extends to the terms of our contracts and our pricing structure, which makes for a very attractive offering.”

RS2 is currently in the process of certifying the platform and is planning to launch in the US in autumn.

It offers both global acquiring and issuing on one platform and has multilingual capability covering 15 languages and as many as 35 currencies.