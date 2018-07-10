Slávka Vernerová and Petr Verner

A piano and viola concert by the Spring Duo, Slávka Vernerová and Petr Verner, is being held tomorrow at the Casino Maltese in Valletta.

The programme will include a selection of works by Brahms, Chopin and Rebecca Clarke.

Verner began his viola studies with Czech viola soloist Jan Pěruška. He then became a pupil of Jiří Zika at the Prague Conservatory, graduated in 1986 and continued his studies with Milan Škampa, Lubomír Malý and Jan Pěruška at the AcaQuartet Academy of Music. In 1985 he became principal viola with the Czech Chamber Orchestra and a member of the Vlach Quartet of Prague.

In 2006 he entered into a regular conducting partnership with the Roxy Ensemble chamber orchestra, whom he has directed in works by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Haydn, Schönberg and Marko Ivanović to date. His discography covers a wide range of chamber and solo repertoire from all periods in music history.

After her graduation from the conservatory in Pardubice under the guidance of Martin Hršel, Vernerová studied piano at Prague’s Academy of Performing Arts with Ivan Moravec and completed her doctoral studies on the works of Leoš Janáček in 2007. She won the International Smetana’s piano competition in Hradec Králové in 1996 and is a laureate of several other domestic and foreign competitions.

In the summer of 2009 she was a guest soloist with the BBC’s Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall in London during the Proms Festival. She also gives solo recitals in concert.

The concert will take place tomorrow at 6pm at the Casino Maltese in Valletta. Entrance is free, however there is a suggested donation of €20.