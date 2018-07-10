Advert
Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 11:34

Interactive puppet performance in Valletta

As part of the Malta International Arts Festival, Catalan company Teatre Nu is presenting Alice’s Dream, an interactive street performance featuring a giant puppet.

This is a rolling story, a tale in movement, a journey in which the public become the main character in the universal and fascinating narrative.

The performance is directed by Víctor Borràs and features Clara Galí, Montse Pelfort and Montse Rodríguez, as well as original music by Oriol Canals and Ricky Falkner.

Alice’s Dream will be held today at 9pm at St George’s Square, Valletta. Entrance is free.

