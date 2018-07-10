Advert
Tuesday, July 10, 2018, 16:01

Watch: Emma Muscat's first video is here

And it's already raking up the hits

Amici celebrity and songstress Emma Muscat released the first music video from her debut album Moments to much excitement and approval from her impressive fanbase. The video, which is for the album's lead single I Need Somebody, has already racked up over a thousand views at the time of writing.

The video features the young singer in a series of glamorous situations that range from tennis courts to dreamy lagoons and a lush countryside.

Moments, which was released last week, is reportedly doing very well, also reaching the top of the ITunes charts in both Italy and Malta. The singer is currently promoting the album in Italy - she has already announced her intentions to make the country her base. 

