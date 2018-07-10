Avant-garde classical music

Max Richter

As part of the Malta International Arts Festival, Cosmo Strings presents a reworking of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, featuring works by Max Richter and Giovanni Sollima.

In this morning concert, the youthful creative forces of Cosmo Strings will first present Richter’s Vivaldi Four Seasons, Recomposed, where the musicians’ favourite moments evolve and change.

This piece is preceded by cellist-composer Giovanni Sollima’s Vibrez! a work which similarly plays with the idea of a gradually morphing thematic development, albeit on a slightly-adjusted scale.

The concert will also see Kana Ohashi as solo violin.

Virtuosi 2: Vibrez! will take place today at 10am at the Malta Society of Arts, Palazzo de la Salle, Valletta. Entrance is free. The Malta International Arts Festival runs until Sunday. For more information, visit www.maltaartsfestival.org.