A celebration of peace through art

One of the artworks on display

The Art & Peace: Exhibition of Contemporary Chinese Works of Art is designed to praise peace, pursue harmony and express the desire for a better life through brushstrokes and the display of various forms of contemporary Chinese works of art.

Chinese contemporary art has broken the barriers of language and leaped over the fence of rigid artistic ideals to take part in the building of a community with a shared future for humankind, to provide Chinese wisdom and solutions for global issues, and to participate in the grand narrative of ‘art and peace’.

Art and Peace is running till tomorrow at the China Cultural Centre, Melita Street, Valletta. Visiting hours are from 9am to 12.30pm and from 2.30 till 5pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/cccmalta/.