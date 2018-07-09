Let's help reconstruct Libya, EP president appeals to EU

Antonio Tajani arriving in Tripoli.

The EU must focus its efforts on the reconstruction and democratisation of Libya, European Parliament president Antonio Tajani said ahead of a visit to the North African country.

"Stability in Libya means stability in Europe. The European Union must speak with one voice and all our efforts must be aimed at supporting the reconstruction of a state so that it becomes a strong partner. The European Parliament stands by the Libyan people, who deserve peace, stability, democracy and prosperity," Mr Tajani said.

The EP president will be received by Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and by the President of the High Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri.

The visit also includes a meeting with the head of the High National Elections Commission, Emad al-Sayeh, with whom President Tajani will discuss the concrete support the EP can offer, including through the organisation of a conference open to all stakeholders interested in contributing to holding democratic elections in Libya.

Migration flows and the situation of migrants will be discussed with the UN's Deputy Special Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Maria do Valle Ribeiro, and with staff from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Organisation for Migration working in the country.

Libya is the main departure point of tens of thousands of migrants hoping to find a better life in Europe. But the country's human rights record and especially its poor detention centres have come under close scrutiny.

The president will also visit the Tripoli naval base, during which he will be able to observe coastal surveillance and intervention at sea, also made possible by training programmes financed by the European Union.