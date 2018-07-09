Another boy carried from flooded Thai cave as dangerous rescue resumes

Another boy has been carried from a flooded Thai cave as a delicate and dangerous rescue mission resumed on Monday.

He was carried on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance and driven to hospital.

Four boys were rescued yesterday and the operation to rescue the remaining eight boys and their football coach started early 11am Monday morning local time.

Authorities have been rushing to extract the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their coach from the cave as monsoon rains bore down on the mountainous region in the far northern province.

Authorities said heavy downpours overnight did not raise water levels in the cave, where workers continue to pump water out.

The four boys pulled from the cave on Sunday in an urgent and dangerous operation that involved them diving through the cave's tight and twisting passages were in good health.

They are undergoing medical checks in a hospital and are not yet allowed close contact with relatives, who are able to see them through a glass partition, due to fear of infections.

Thailand's interior minister Anupong Paojinda had said early on Monday that the same divers who took part in Sunday's rescue would return to extricate the others as they know the cave conditions and what to do. He had said fresh air tanks needed to be fixed along the underwater route.

The British Cave Rescue Council (BCRC) confirmed that seven divers from the UK with "expertise in cave diving" are assisting.

Two elite British divers, Rick Stanton and John Volanthen, were the first rescuers to reach the group and are believed to be part of the team.

A BCRC spokesman said: "The UK divers are part of the core team, so they will be actively involved and that will include escorting each child out through the flooded passage.

"The operation is being supervised by the Thai authorities."

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is scheduled to visit the site later on Monday.