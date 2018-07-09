Advert
Monday, July 9, 2018, 20:38

Young Lagana bowls himself in record books

Kayden Lagana won the Silver Cup at the Eden Super Bowl.

Kayden Lagana won the Silver Cup at the Eden Super Bowl.

Ten-year-old Kayden Lagana won the prestige Silver Cup at the Eden Super Bowl by defeating his training partner Dylan Santino in a two-game final on Sunday.

Lagana was leading the qualification rounds after six games but dropped to third place after the round robin and was forced to face second-placed Nicholas Muscat first to reach the grand final.

In a thrilling two-game match against Santino, Lagana was crowned as the youngest ever winner of the MTBA Silver Cup.

Julianna Bonanno won the female edition by defeating Lilliana Spiteri in two games.

Advert
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Vida risks England semi-final ban

  2. Watch: Nothing fazes me, says keeper Pickford

  3. Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 9

  4. Watch: Brazil fans throw eggs at national team bus

  5. Watch: Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up England...

Careers

Spotlight

Advert

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-07-2018 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed