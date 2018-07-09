Young Lagana bowls himself in record books

Kayden Lagana won the Silver Cup at the Eden Super Bowl.

Ten-year-old Kayden Lagana won the prestige Silver Cup at the Eden Super Bowl by defeating his training partner Dylan Santino in a two-game final on Sunday.

Lagana was leading the qualification rounds after six games but dropped to third place after the round robin and was forced to face second-placed Nicholas Muscat first to reach the grand final.

In a thrilling two-game match against Santino, Lagana was crowned as the youngest ever winner of the MTBA Silver Cup.

Julianna Bonanno won the female edition by defeating Lilliana Spiteri in two games.