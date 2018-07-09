Watch: Croatia's route to the World Cup semi-finals

Croatia face England in the World Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Croatia's route to the last four.

Croatia 2 Nigeria 0 - Group D, Kaliningrad, June 16

Croatia kicked off what could have been a daunting Group D campaign with a three-point haul against lacklustre Nigeria. A first-half own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo set the Croats on their way and captain Luka Modric sealed victory from the penalty spot with 20 minutes left.

Argentina 0 Croatia 3 - Group D, Nizhny Novgorod, June 21

The quality of Zlatko Dalic's side shone through in an ultimately comfortable win over the two-time world champions that saw Ante Rebic, Modric and Ivan Rakitic find the back of the net. Rebic took advantage of a Willy Caballero error to volley home the opener before Modric scored his second of the tournament with a brilliant effort 10 minutes from time. Rakitic added a late third as Croatia secured their place in the last 16.

Iceland 1 Croatia 2 - Group D, Rostov-on-Don, June 26

Another solid performance from what was a much-changed Croatia saw them top the group with a 100 per cent record. Milan Badelj's 53rd-minute goal was cancelled out by a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty but substitute Ivan Perisic struck in the 90th minute to kill off any chance of Iceland progressing.

Croatia 1 Denmark 1 (Croatia won 3-2 on penalties) - Last 16, Nizhny Novgorod, July 1

Denmark got off to a flying start with Mathias Jorgensen netting in the first minute but Mario Mandzukic levelled soon after. Neither side could find another breakthrough - Modric missing a penalty deep into extra-time - as the match went to spot-kicks. And it was Croatia who emerged victorious with goalkeeper Danijel Subasic saving from Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone and Nicolai Jorgensen to put his side through to the quarter-finals for the first time in 20 years.

Russia 2 Croatia 2 (Croatia won 4-3 on penalties) - Quarter-finals, Sochi, July 7

Another tense occasion that saw Croatia prevail after extra-time and penalties. Denis Cheryshev's brilliant strike for Russia was cancelled out by Andrej Kramaric during the 90 minutes, before a dramatic late Mario Fernandes header saw Russia level at 2-2 during extra-time after Domagoj Vida had nodded Croatia in front. Another Subasic save, from Fedor Smolov, and a miss from Fernandes during the shoot-out saw the hosts knocked out and Croatia progress to only their second World Cup semi-final.