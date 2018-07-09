Advert
Monday, July 9, 2018, 17:59

Watch: Brazil fans throw eggs at national team bus

Brazil fans did not show any sympathy to their national team as they hurled eggs at the team bus as it rolled through the Brazilian countryside.

Tite's clan was defeated 2-1 by Belgium in the last week's last 16, in the Kazan Arena. 

The five-time winners last won the World Cup back in 2002 when they defeated Germany 2-0 in the final and in the following four editions they reached the semi-finals only once, in 2014 when Germany thrashed them 7-1 on home soil. 

