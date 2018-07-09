Advert
French spiderman scales tall HK hotel

He did not use any equipment


French daredevil Alain Robert has climbed the 165-metres high Four Seasons hotel in Hong Kong as part of a promotional event for a new film starring Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson. 

Robert, 55, is renowned for his free solo climbing using no equipment save for a bag of chalk and climbing shoes. He has previously climbed towering landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House, the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur and the Galaxy Macau tower.

