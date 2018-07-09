Watch: Damaged water pipe results in cuts across central Malta

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Updated at 6.30pm

A digger along 13 December Road in Marsa has damaged an important water pipe, leaving most of central Malta without water for a few hours.

The equipment was working in the section of the road closed off to traffic in connection with the construction of the Marsa fly-over.

The Water Services Corporations described the pipe as being a "critical node of its water distribution system".

The water supply was fully restored by 6.30pm, thanks to recent modifications to the primary distribution network, which allowed the water supply to be diverted from the Luqa reservoir to the Ta Qali group of reservoirs.

"Such swift action also impeded the creation of air pockets in the system. Inconvenience to the general public was therefore very limited in time. This is the first time this auxiliary supply was used," the corporation explained.

Repairs on the damaged section are still ongoing.

Anyone in need of assistance should contact freephone 8007 6400.



