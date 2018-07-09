Advert
Today's front pages - July 9, 2018

The top stories in Malta's newspapers

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers. 

Times of Malta quotes Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatović saying that  Malta Government measures to stop humanitarian vessels raise “serious doubts about the State’s abidance to human rights obligations”.

Times of Malta also reports concerns by businesses over unfair competition. 

The Malta Independent says only 200 of 1,813 cars reported in the emissions alert system fail their test. 

l-orizzont says there are fresh doubts about the veracity of evidence presented against government official Neville Gafa', accused of corruption in the provision of medical visas.

In-Nazzjon says items due to be presented as evidence in court, including documents, watches and drugs, have been stolen from Sliema police station.  

