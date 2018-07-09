ITS moves to Luqa, making way for controversial db Group project

The site of the new ITS campus near the airport.

The Institute of Tourism Studies has moved to the former Air Malta headquarters at the Aviation Park, Luqa, thus vacating the site for the controversial db Group mega development in St George's Bay.

The institute said its relocated campus can cater up to 1,000 students, compared to the 750 students which the previous campuses in St Julian's and Pembroke could cater for.

In its statement, the ITS made no mention of long-standing government plans to eventually build a campus in SmartCity. Nor did it say that the move to Luqa is temporary. However, when contacted, a spokeswoman confirmed that the move is temporary until a purpose-built campus is available in Smart City.

The new Luqa campus is nearly double in size of the previous campus and will feature more classrooms, two more kitchens, and more offices for both academics and administrative staff.

It said the government's vision for the institute is for it to develop as a world class international educational institution, raising the current proportion of international students. This would eventually lead to the institute being self-sufficient.

Times of Malta reported in December that plans were for the ITS to stay at the former Air Malta building for five years and that the cost of the move was to be paid for by the db group.

In January last year, then Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said the SmartCity campus would cost €75 million, up from initial estimates of €56 million announced in October 2015.