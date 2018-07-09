Former pilot to be Air Malta’s new CEO

Clifford Chetcuti will take over as the CEO of Air Malta as from September 1.

Capt. Chetcuti started his career in aviation as a cadet pilot with Air

Malta in 1987. He joined Emirates in 1994 and was promoted to captain in 1999, where his career path saw him progress through various managerial roles within the company.

He left Emirates in 2016 to join Qatar Airways initially as a consultant on organisational and operational aspects of the Flight Training Department. Subsequently he was appointed vice president for flight training and head of the approved training organisation.

Capt. Chetcuti replaces Joseph Galea who has been occupying the position of Acting CEO of the national airlines since 2016, at a time when the airline was in discussion with Alitalia on a possible strategic partnership.

The airline said in a statement that Mr Galea’s contract ends in August and he had informed the airline that he has decided to branch into tourism consultancy taking advantage of his 30 years experience in international tourism marketing.