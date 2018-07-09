Mario Tonna's drink-driving hit-and-run case postponed

Former Assistant Police Commissioner Mario Tonna is to be charged in relation to a drink-driving hit and run incident in November.

Mr Tonna was expected to be arraigned by summons on Monday morning following a car accident last March, but when the case was called, one of the lawyers was unable to attend.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace put the case off till November.

Mario Tonna.

The traffic accident in question is understood to have occurred as Mr Tonna was driving through Sliema where he was allegedly involved in a crash involving three or four cars. He was eventually found by the police at his home and taken to a police station for a breathalyser test, which he is understood to have failed.

The former Assistant Commissioner made the headlines in January when he was arrested following a report of domestic violence filed by his partner, who accused him of head butting her.

The woman had filed a report at the Sliema police station on December 28 alleging that Mr Tonna had physically assaulted her during an argument. The alleged aggressor subsequently resigned from the force.

Read: Disgraced assistant commissioner quits after allegedly headbutting woman

Although the woman had told the police that it was not the first assault she had suffered at his hands and that he had a serious drinking problem, she had withdrawn the criminal complaint and therefore no further action was taken.

In his last posting, Tonna had been responsible for coordinating traffic in the country, as well as being in charge for the police garage and mechanical transport section.

Back in 2011, then-inspector Tonna, had been found guilty of intimidating and harassing his superior, Superintendent Carmelo Bartolo, amongst other offences.

His criminal record notwithstanding, Mr Tonna was promoted to the role of superintendent in the summer of 2015 and then given the role of assistant commissioner last June.