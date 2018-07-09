Advert
Monday, July 9, 2018, 06:03 by Anna Grima, St Andrew’s

Road statue

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I refer to my letter of March 17, when I had asked whether or not the statue of Our Lady on the Msida Regional Road, which was removed because of road works, would be replaced. I never received a reply (correct me if I’m wrong).

Instead, and, I add, unfortunately, we had to be happy with a ‘ghost’ bicycle and some flowers in remembrance of the poor cyclist killed in a car accident exactly where the statue stood for many years. The authorities should stop ignoring us. A simple question deserves a simple answer.

