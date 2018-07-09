Watch: PSG move gives Buffon a new lease of life

New Paris St Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon admits he has arrived in France with the "enthusiasm of a child" as he embarks on his new life at Paris St Germain.

The former Italy international, 40, has joined the French champions on an initial 12-month deal after calling time on his 17-year stay with Juventus.

PSG will be only the third club of Buffon's long and illustrious career, having started out at Parma, and the 2006 World Cup-winner admits the move has given him a new lease of life.

He said at his official presentation on Monday, as reported by PSG's official Twitter account: "I've arrived in Paris with the enthusiasm of a child. I have an energy, a new enthusiasm.

"I felt that I still had something to give deep within me.

"I have always looked for challenges. Today, I had my first training session in Paris. It was nice to communicate in and hear a new language spoken. These are great moments to experience in this new environment."

Buffon won plenty of silverware during his time at Juve, including nine Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia four times.

However, the Champions League has so far eluded him, with Buffon suffering defeat in the 2003, 2015 and 2017 finals.

The most-capped European player of all time, having made 176 appearances for his country, would no doubt love to add that missing medal to his collection with PSG, butBuffon insists it is not an "obsession" for him.

He added: "This new adventure can make me progress as a man and a player.

"There will be an ambition to obtain results. The Champions League is not an obsession.

"Everyone wants to have an important role on the team. I will do my best for the team to be successful. I want to prove that I'm still a great goalkeeper."