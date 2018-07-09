Live: Football transfers and rumours - July 9

Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a move to Italian champions Juventus.

We may be in the middle of the 2018 World Cup but clubs around the continent are still working hard to strengthen their squad and bring in reinforcements for the upcoming season.

1pm Monaco midfielder Souailho Meite and Atletico Mineiro defender Bremer are undergoing medicals with Torino.

ANSA reports the pair checked in for tests on Monday morning, ahead of signing their respective contracts and joining up with the Torino squad for their preseason retreat in Bormio.

Meite, a former France youth midfielder, should arrive in an exchange deal that will see Antonio Barreca join Monaco, with the Granata also receiving €2m.

Toro have also agreed a €6m deal for Bremer, the 21-year-old having been targeted after they failed to bring in fellow Brazilian Lucas Verissimo from Santos.

Eden Hazard

12.40pm Real Madrid have identified in Eden Hazard as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo should they fail to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Madrid fear lengthy negotiations and PSG’s reluctance to sell their two main assets may force them to look elsewhere with Ronaldo on the brink of joining Juventus.

Hazard has made it know he would do everything to make a move to Real happen.

12.20pm Milan midfielder Manuel Locatelli has reportedly chosen to join Sassuolo after rejecting an offer from Frosinone.

Calciomercato.com claims Locatelli listened to Frosinone’s proposal but knocked it back ‘because he prefers Sassuolo’.

The Neroverdi are known for blooding young players, many of whom go on to sign for bigger clubs.

It had been reported that the 20-year-old would move to Mapei Stadium permanently, although the Rossoneri may insist on a buyback clause.

12.05pm Arsenal are set to bring two players this week.

Arrivials: Imminent.



Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are set to have their medicals at Arsenal today.



Full story: https://t.co/Cr46PZAy3A pic.twitter.com/44cul9LeqI — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 9, 2018

11.50am The Mirror is reporting that Jack Wilshere is set to earn £100k-a-week from West Ham when he signs for the club on a pay-as-you-play deal which is loaded with incentives.

The midfielder is available on a free having been released by Arsenal earlier this summer.

11.25am Joe Hart's time at Manchester City looks to be coming to a permanent end. The Mail reports the goalkeeper, who spent last season on loan at West Ham, is looking for a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

The 31-year-old has spent 12 years with the club, but has not started a Premier League game under boss Pep Guardiola.

11.10am Arsenal have agreed a fee of around £8m with Lorient for Matteo Guendouz.

The France U20 international is expected to take a medical this week.

The player, who who had interested Spurs and Man City, will join subject to passing a medical and finalising personal terms.

10.50am Cristiano Ronaldo's reported transfer to Juventus has surely dominated the headlines for the last week.

This morning Sportmediaset are reporting that Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes will fly to Madrid on Tuesday to meet Real supremo Florentino Perez in a bid to get the go-ahead to complete the transfer to the Italian champions.

10.40am Chelsea winger Kenedy appears ready to join Newcastle on a season-long loan, according to the Mail. The paper reports that the Magpies have won the battle for the 22-year-old's signature after he impressed Rafael Benitez - and fans - during the last four months of the season at St James' Park.

10.35am Jannik Vestergaard is on his way to English Premier League side Southampton after an £18 million deal was agreed with Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Danish defender is expected to undergo his medical this week.

SKY SOURCES: @SouthamptonFC agree £18m fee for Borussia Monchengladbach defender Jannik Vestergaard. #SSN pic.twitter.com/MlXuoWWUyU — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 9, 2018

10.30am Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is set to complete his move to Arsenal, SkySports is reporting.

The Uruguay international is reportedly on his way to London to undergo a medical in the next 48 hours.

It is understood Arsenal will pay £26 million to the Serie A side for Torreira.

10.20am Barcelona midfielder Paulinho has returned to Guangzhou Evergrande on a season-long loan just a year after making the move in the opposite direction.

The Brazil international started all his nation's games at the World Cup and has now rejoined Guangzhou after leaving the Chinese Super League club to move to the Nou Camp last summer.

The LaLiga champions announced the deal on their website, confirming Guangzhou have an option to sign the 29-year-old former Tottenham man on a permanent deal.

???????? Best of luck to @paulinhop8, who is returning to former club Guangzhou Evergrande.

More info ➡️ https://t.co/UIfJusN12j pic.twitter.com/2EWwvC2DjB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 8, 2018

