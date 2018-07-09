Advert
Catch of the day

Hilton’s latest seasonal restaurant, The Catch by Merkanti, was recently launched during an event in which guests were treated to an array of delicious starters such as pan-fried baby calamari, Spanish style prawns and steamed mussels complimented with Merkanti’s signature cocktail.

Executive chef Eddie Sharkey described the restaurant’s concept, which focuses on giving diners an unforgettable experience by treating their palates to the taste of the Mediterranean. A selection of fresh fish was served as a main course, followed by mouth-watering treats accompanied by an explanation from their resident pastry chef Otis Caruana.

The Catch by Merkanti offers a large selection of fresh fish expertly prepared from local shores straight to the plate. The restaurant’s fixed a la carte menu also offers plenty of alternatives guaranteed to satisfy even the most selective palates. Diners are encouraged to dive into the experience every Wednesday to Saturday from 7pm till 11pm. For more information call 2138 3383.

