Faculty launches cartoons to promote its courses for academic year

The Faculty for Social Wellbeing has recently launched two animations that promote the more than 35 courses being offered during this forthcoming academic year.

All nine Departments: Counselling, Criminology, Family Studies, Youth and Community Studies, Psychology, Gerontology, Disability Studies, Social Policy and Social Work and Gender Studies are offering courses at different levels.

The faculty offers courses at diploma, degree, Masters and PhD programmes. The over-arching themes in the faculty are those of social wellbeing and quality of life.

The academics in this faculty are deeply involved in academe engagement and scholarship. In the last year, the resident academics published almost 100 papers/books and reports.