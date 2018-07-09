What happened on... July 9

10 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, July 9, 2008

Hospital emergency: services standards to be set

Benchmarks for the services offered at Mater Dei Hospital’s Admission and Emergency Department are being set in a bid to give the system a needed overhaul.

The benchmarks will establish standards for waiting times at the department as well as protocols leading to better organisation and a more standardised overall service, Social Policy Minister John Dalli and the Parliamentary Secretary for Health Joe Cassar said yesterday.

The announcement was made as the authorities launched a national campaign urging people to use the department only for real emergencies.

Police accused of wife’s attempted murder

The policeman who allegedly tried to kill his wife in Marsascala last month was yesterday granted bail on condition he does not leave Mount Carmel Hospital until he has finished his treatment.

The man, whose name cannot be published in order to protect his children who are unaware of what happened in the incident on June 26, was granted bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000 after pleading not guilty.

25 years ago - The Times

Friday, July 9, 1993

Talks on EIB loan for sewage treatment plant

The government is close to concluding negotiations for a loan from the European Investment Bank for the construction of three more sewage treatment plants and for the expansion of the existing treatment plant in Marsascala, the Minister of the Environment, Michael Falzon, said yesterday.

The projected cost of these works, at 1991 prices, is Lm12.5 million.

The government has also asked the EIB for assitance through its Mediterranean Environmental Technical Assistance Programme, for a study of the island’s need of an incinerator plant, Mr Falzon said.

Members of the diplomatic corps who yesterday visited the Sant’ Antnin waste treatment plants were told that Malta produced 100,000 tonnes of solid waste each year, enough to cover Valletta under one metre of waste.

The Sant’Antnin solid waste treatment plant, a Lm4 million project which should see Malta’s solid waste mechanically separated to produce compost for agricultural purposes, went into operation in Malta.

It is still in the commissioning phase and will be operating at full capacity in a few weeks’ time, Vincent Gauci, the plant’s general manager, said.

50 years ago - Times of Malta

Tuesday, July 9, 1968

Prince Charles tours archaeological sites

Prince Charles spent yesterday morning touring archaeological sites and sightseeing in Valletta, Rabat and Mdina.

His Royal Highness was accompanied by Capt. C.G. Zammit, director of the National Museum, when the Prince went to inspect the cart tracks at Naxxar.

Prince Charles then proceeded to the National Museum in Valletta, where he showed a keen interest in the exhibits in the Archaeological and Fine Arts section. He afterwards toured the Palace, spending some time at the Armoury and Tapestry Chamber. He then went to the Upper Barrakka to view the Grand Harbour and a large area of Malta.

He drove to Rabat to visit St Paul’s Catacombs where His Royal Highness was welcomed by A.M. Wettinger, the custodian. Prince Charles then walked to Mdina and admired very much the architecture of the buildings as he proceeded along the narrow streets of the Silent City.

In the afternoon, he was a member of the President’s side which beat the Maltese Kittens 4-3 at a polo match at Marsa for the Prince Louis Cup. Prince Charles scored one of the goals. His Royal Highness received the trophy from Lady Dorman after the match.