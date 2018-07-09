On the dot - July 9, 2018

A man driving a van loaded with fruit and vegetables, probably on his way home from the Pitkalija in Ta’ Qali, was the only person to stop and give a helping hand to two women whose car stalled at the traffic lights near the Corinthia Hotel, Attard, recently. It was about 8.30am and the bottleneck created by the stationary vehicles caused quite a tailback. Police officers and wardens used to be stationed in strategic spots at one time. Has the practice been stopped?

Silence please

It would not be a bad idea if the Malta International Airport were to deploy a staff member and/or display notices in the luggage reclaim area inviting passengers to follow instructions. A few days ago, it was as chaotic and noisy as a football pitch while passengers, including a sizeable group of young Italian students, waited to collect their luggage from the conveyor belt.

Road bumps

Does anyone remember the last time Mannarinu Road in Birkirkara was given a new surface of tarmac? Parts of it are in such a bad state motorists keen on not damaging their vehicles have to drive on the wrong side of the road, with all the hazards that entails. Will a resurfacing job be done close to the upcoming local elections or will it happen later, prior to the next general election, unless the Queen or the Pope decide to give us a visit.

Fair warning

Staff carrying out work to widen a country road that leads on to Mdina Road in Attard did not take into consideration the fact that not all drivers are aware that one lane is closed. As work spills on to one of the lanes, drivers are being forced to manoeuvre at the last minute, with several near-misses already reported. A sign a few metres before indicating that the lane is closed, as is common practice elsewhere, should have been put in place to warn drivers.

Partly visible

A sign on the Mrieħel Bypass, where vehicles go at considerable speed, especially once past the speed camera, rightly advises motorists to drive carefully. Problem is the sign is hardly visible because of shrubbery surrounding it. Unless drivers see it, there is very little use for such a sign.

