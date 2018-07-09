Oħloq Tbissima to raise money for missions for the 16th year

For the 16th consecutive year, the Oħloq Tbissima marathon is once again being organised at Sta Venera. This year the 60-hour live broadcasting marathon will be held between July 20 and 22 in aid of the missions of the Missionary Society of St Paul in Malta and also in Peru, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Funds are needed to carry on with the projects which are already being operated as well as new projects which still need to be funded:

Day care centres so that children will not be left alone in their homes whilst their parent go to work, or left on the streets.

Schools and colleges so that the poor children and youths in these missions will be able to get a free education.

Kitchens to ensure that the poor people, families and old people get to eat at least one healthy meal daily. Health centres so that their illnesses will be seen to and so that they are provided with free medication.

Over the past few years, small wooden rooms were being constructed so that these families will at least have a room where to sleep.

A project which is in the pipeline for the children who are resident at St Joseph Home is St Venera is the opening of a media hub, where the boys resident in the home be trained in this skill which will also serve them as therapy helping them to be more self-confident and setting them on the road to psychological healing.

Telephone lines are already open and anyone wishing to give a donation can do so as follows:



€10 51602004

€15 51702007

€25 51802009

SMS €4.66 50618099



Online donation: www.ohloqtbissima.com