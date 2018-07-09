Announcements - July 9, 2018

AZZOPARDI. On July 8, EMANUEL (director of Kristianne Pharmacy and Fishandfish Ltd), aged 75, went to meet the Risen Lord. He was comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by the love of his family. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Mary, nèe Micallef, his children Joanne, wife of Joe Demicoli, David and his wife Marusca, Nicholas and his wife Anna, his beloved grandchildren John, Julian, James, Michela, Davide, Andrea and Matteo, and his brothers, sisters, in-laws and their respective families. The funeral cortege leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, July 10, at 3.45pm for St Nicholas parish church, Siggiewi, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm followed by interment in the family vault at Siggiewi cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PORTELLI. On July 5, at Gozo General Hospital, JOHN of Victoria, Gozo, aged 93, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Vincent, Melina, Joseph, Paul, Joan, Margaret and Martin, their respective families, brothers and sister, nephews and nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Monday, July 9, at 4.15pm for the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu, Għarb, Gozo. Mass will be said at 5pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Marija Cemetery, Victoria, Gozo. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

VINCI. On July 6, ANTOINE, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Maria, his daughter Daniela and her husband Baron Christopher Testaferrata Moroni Viani, his beloved grandchildren Petra and Stephen, his in-laws Franz Formosa, Anne Vinci, Rose Stivala, Joyce and Tony Curmi, Bertha Fenech, Henry and Elvira Fenech, his nephews and nieces Peter, John and Mark Formosa, Eugenie Camilleri, Andrew and Anita Vinci, David Grech, Adrian and Anthony Stivala, Alice Borg Olivier, Chris Curmi, Corinne Dingli, Mark, Claude and James Fenech, and their respective spouses, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital today, Monday, July 9, at 1.30pm for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Addo-lorata Cemetery. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CALLABY-FLORIDIA – RHODERICK. Unfading memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather who went to meet the Risen Lord 12 years ago today. Deeply missed by his loving wife Sandra, children Alexia and Claude, David and Ana and his precious grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

HERRERA – VICTOR. Remembering with fond memories our father on the anniversary of his passing away.

MASINI – Dr FRANCESCO MASINI, LLD. In loving memory of our dear father who departed this life 56 years ago. A prayer is solicited. Rest in peace.

PORTELLI. Treasured memories of our dear father EDWIN on the 20th anniversary of his demise. Forever loved and missed by his children Vivienne, Godwin, Sandro and their families.

SALIBA. Forever treasured memories of RUDOLPH, a devoted husband and father, on the anniversary of his passing on to eternal happiness. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Edith, Stephanie, Geoffrey and Jack.

SALIBA. In loving memory of a dear son and brother, RUDOLPH, who returned to the Risen Lord 30 years ago today at the age of 28. Always in our hearts and prayers. His parents Miranda and Paul, his sisters Alma and Nives and their families.

SALIBA. Cherished memories of our wonderful brother-in-law RUDOLPH on his anniversary. Gone but never forgotten. David, Muriel and Martin.

SALIBA – RUDOLPH. In loving memory of a dear friend on the 30th anniversary of his passing away. Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid, Lorraine and George, and Helen.