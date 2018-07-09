New cooling system saves 600,000 electricity units

Bank of Valletta has introduced a new cooling system in its server room, reducing energy consumption by around 60 per cent, and saving thousands of euro every year.

Mark Marmara, the manager responsible for the environment at Bank of Valletta, said that the investment was considerable but that it would be recouped within a few years.

The case study was presented recently during Malta Business Bureau business breakfast as part of the ‘Investing in Energy Project’.

This event was held at the Malta Chamber of Commerce, and forms part of a series of such events showcasing proven successful energy efficient strategies for commercial entities.

Bank of Valletta has a long-standing commitment to energy performance and is a signatory to the Energy Efficiency Partner Initiative. As part of this initiative, 30 per cent of Malta's Non-SMEs have voluntarily agreed to take regular energy efficiency actions.

The Investing in Energy Project is run by the Malta Business Bureau in partnership with The Energy and Water Agency and The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, with co-financing from the Regulator for Energy and Water Services and the Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Business.