MSE Equity Price Index drops to 5-week low

The MSE Equity Price Index trended in negative territory for the third consecutive session with a drop of a further 0.94% to a new 5-week low of 4,354.763 points. Most of the active equities moved lower during on Monday with only two equities edging higher. Trading activity improved as the total value traded approached the €0.3 million mark.

In the property segment, the share price of MIDI plc eased by 0.4% back to the €0.488 level across eight deals totalling 88,970 shares.

Similarly, Malita Investments plc shed 2.3% back to the €0.87 level across 25,000 shares and Trident Estates plc retreated by 1.5% back to the €1.29 level on shallow volumes of 1,360 shares.

International Hotel Investments plc also slipped by 7.6% to €0.61 on a single trade of 500 shares.

MaltaPost plc eased by 0.6% to an almost 3-year low of €1.65 across three deals totalling 10,558 shares.

Monday's worst performer was Lombard Bank Malta plc as it slumped by 11.4% to €2.02 (just above its 2018 low of €2.00) on volumes of 11,067 shares.

On the Alternative List, Loqus Holdings plc tumbled 7.1% to yet another all-time low of €0.065 on a single deal of 28,000 shares.

On the other hand, the share price of Bank of Valletta plc edged 0.3% higher to regain the €1.75 level across 18 deals totalling 50,768 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc added a further 0.7% to recapture the €7.20 level on a single trade of 2,780 shares.

Meanwhile, HSBC Bank Malta plc held on to the €1.84 level across five deals totalling 35,430 shares.

Likewise, Mapfre Middlesea plc maintained the €1.94 level on volumes of 3,230 shares. The insurance Group is scheduled to publish its 2018 interim results on July 20.

The RF MGS Index moved back into negative territory with a marginal decline to 1,103.016 points as the benchmark 10-year eurozone yield edged higher to regain the 0.3% level after the address of the president of the European Central Bank (ECB) to the European Parliament. Mr Draghi noted that the bank’s confidence in the inflation path is also rising. Mr Draghi also warned that downside risks to Europe’s outlook mainly lies within increased trade protectionism.

Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.