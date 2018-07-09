Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The CMA CGM Mozart from Koper to Port Said, the APL Oregon from Aliaga to Valencia (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MV Euroferry Olympia from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Malta from Livorno to Genoa (both Sullivan Maritime), the Star Comet from Algiers to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) today.

The APL Merlion from Le Havre to Jeddah, the Stena Freighter from Tunis to Tunis, the APL Denver from Algeciras to Salerno, the Fas Dammam from Misurata to Genoa (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) and the Star Comet from Algiers to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) tomorrow.

The Buxcoast from Antwerp to Pireus, the CMA CGM Racine from Port Said to Kopper (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping), the Tolten from La Spezia to Genoa (Bianchi & Co. Ltd), the MSC Deila from Singapore to Barcelona (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the JSP Slidur from Tunis to Bejaia (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Wednesday.

The MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Barbara Krahulik from Catania (SMS Shipping) on Thursday.