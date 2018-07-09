Limited-time offer on BNF Bank’s Flexi-Term Deposit Account

For a limited time, customers applying for a one-year or three-year Flexi-Term Deposit Account from BNF Bank will benefit from advantageous rates of up to 1.25 per cent per annum and 1.75 per cent per annum respectively. Customers may opt to choose a term that works best for them while having the flexibility to withdraw their funds at set availability dates prior to maturity.

The minimum deposit required to open a one-year Flexi-Term Deposit Account is of €500 up to a maximum of €100,000 while a minimum deposit of €2,500 with no maximum limit is required for a three-year term. The offer ends at the end of September 2018.

‘’By improving the interest rates and upgrading the features of one of our core products, we are confident that BNF Bank is once again enhancing its proposition and adding value to current and potential customers,’’ said Melvin Pellicano, head of business development.

BNF Bank customers may open a Flexi-Term Deposit Account directly from the bank’s internet banking portal while new customers may visit any BNF branch to apply.

For more information, customers may reach out to Customer Care on +356 2260 1000 or visit www.bnf.bank.