The sound of local talent

Tour Music Fest is a European music contest coming to Malta for the first time on July 22.

This is the 11th edition of the contest which every year sees the participation of more than 12,000 artists from all over Europe, challenging one other in a music competition that aims towards cultural enhancement, artistic growth and sharing music.

Having already completed the selection in Italy and Madrid, Malta will be next stop followed by London.

The contest will provide Maltese talent with a new platform to showcase their talent and the possibility of competing in a final to be held in Rome – here, winners from various countries will be competing to win fabulous prizes that will provide a significant help towards developing their skills and pursue the dreams.

The prizes for the winners of the final in Rome will be €10,000 sponsorship contract, a scholarship to Berklee Summer Programs that will be held in Boston, US, in 2019 and a promotional tour around Europe.

Over 60 Maltese participants have already qualified from the first recording-based audition stage and will take part in the second live audition stage on July 22 with the objective of participating in the Malta final, to be held on the evening of the same day.

The Malta final will declare three winners from three categories: young singers (10-16 years), adult singers (over 16 years) and adult songwriter/singer (over 16 years) who, in November, will travel to Rome to participate in the Tour Music Fest final.

Registration for the first recording-based audition stage is still open and interested musicians can find participation details on TMF’s official website www.tourmusicfest.com.

Who will be the Maltese artists to reach the Tour Music Fest European final? Find out on Sunday, July 22 at DePorres Hall, from 11:00am to 11:30pm. Entrance for the live audition stage will be free while entry for the Malta Final later in the evening will be €10.

Tour Music Fest Partners are Berklee College Of Music Boston US, Sony Music Italy, Hard Rock Cafe Rome, Ableton, Korg, Montarbo.

This is a sponsored article.