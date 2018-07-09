Advert
Monday, July 9, 2018, 08:14

Short film programme

Solar Cinema is this evening screening About the Sea, Khaled Saud’s short film at Ramla Bay in Xagħra at 8.30pm.

The film is an evocative portrait of the sea told through memories and imagination.

The concept of Solar Cinema has been travelling the world for 10 years, bringing unseen films to unusual places, all powered by 100 per cent solar energy. It is now showing films in Malta and Gozo. This project is part of Valletta 2018 – European Capital of Culture.

Entrance is free.

