Monday, July 9, 2018, 06:59

London’s Nick Cassenbaum gets ‘bath time’ in Malta

Nick Cassenbaum

Writer and street performer Nick Cassenbaum is presenting Bubble Schmesis as part of the Latitude 36 project.

The artist will share stories about his upbringing in a family of Jews who live in Essex and will describe his experiences as a foreigner and the various forms of anti-Semitism encountered over the years.

Bubble Schmeisis is full of intimate and personal true stories about identity, home  and getting schmeised (washed) by old men. The show changes depending on who is in the audience and how they respond, making each performance a unique experience.

Latitude 36 forms part of the Valletta 2018 Cultural Programme.

The event is being held today and tomorrow between 7pm and 9pm at Blitz. For a full list of performances and more information about Latitude 36, visit https://valletta2018.org/news/latitude-36-at-blitz-stories-from-the-maltese-diaspora/ .

