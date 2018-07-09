Gaulitanus end-of-season recital

Italian guitarist Fabio Barbagallo

The Gaulitanus Choir will be ending the 2017-2018 artistic season with a guitar recital featuring Italian guitarist Fabio Barbagallo on Friday.

Sicilian-born Barbagallo is among the Italian guitarists of his generation most active on the international scene, having performed worldwide, including North and South America and the Far East.

He is also a composer with works published and recorded for Milan’s Edizione Musicale Sinfonica. He is also the founder and artistic director of the Solarino International Guitar Festival.

The varied programme to be presented on Friday includes work from Renaissance composer Pietro Paulo Borrono da Milano, baroque Czech master John Anton Logy, Romantic virtuoso Niccolò Paganini, contemporary Jazz-influenced French composer Thierry Tisserand and well-known Argentinian Máximo Diego Pujol.

Some Sicilian folk dances will also be played.

The recital is being organised in collaboration with the Associazione Amici della Musica and the Solarino International Guitar Festival and will be directed by Colin Attard.

The recital is being held at St Cecilia Chapel, limits of Ghajnsielem, on Friday, at 8pm. Entrance is free.