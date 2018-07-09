Crowd funding for Maltese play

A crowfunding initiative is under way for Unifaun's upcoming Maltese theatrical production Tebut Isfar.

Ġorġ has lived with his daughter in his little coffin shop in Valletta for all he can remember. But now a developer has set his sights on buying the shop to build a boutique hotel. His wife comes along and makes a strange request. She wants a yellow coffin. Could Ġorġ be tempted to sell? But what is the big secret he is hiding in the kitchen?

This play will be staged at VCT (ex MITP), Valletta in October. The play, written by Clare Azzopardi and directed by Marcelle Teuma features Peter Galea, Leigh Ann Abela, Mariele Zammit and Anthony Ellul.



The crowd funding initiative will also seek to publish Ms Azzopardi's script.

Different awards are being offered to contributors, namely free tickets, copies of the script and VIP treatment.

To contribute visit ZAAR website on www.zaar.com.mt/projects/tebutisfar/.