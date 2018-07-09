A human trail

Willi Dorner’s work is a sculptural trail of brightly-coloured human bodies.

Bodies in Urban Spaces – a moving trail choreographed for a group of performers who lead an audience through a selected path of public spaces – has travelled numerous cities, from South Korea to Miami. It is now taking place in Malta as part of the Valletta 2018 Cultural Programme.

The event is looking for 20 enthusiastic people to form part of such a journey with renowned choreographer Willi Dorner.

Performers with experience in physical theatre, break-dancing, contemporary, contactimprovisation and those with an interest in parkour are particularly encouraged to apply.

Athletes and anyone with a passionate interest in sports are also encouraged to apply.

An audition, coordinated by Comely, will be held at Valletta Campus Theatre on Saturday, July 21, from 9am to noon. Interested participants must be 18 years old and over. To take part in the audition, send an e-mail to [email protected] titled: ‘Bodies in Urban Spaces Auditions’ and attaching a CV by Sunday.