You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video - Chris Sant Fournier

A tourist was injured on Sunday afternoon while diving into St Peter's Pool, near Delimara.

The man, said to be a tourist, was assisted by other bathers before being winched up by an AFM helicopter and taken to hospital.

It was the second major incident at St Peter's Pool. A young Spaniard went missing on Tuesday and was found drowned on Wednesday.