Today's front pages - July 8, 2018

Good morning, the following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers this Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an interview with the captain of the NGO migrant rescue ship Lifeline. He says that July is set to be the deadliest month in the history of boat migration in the Mediterranean if NGO rescue vessels are not allowed to operate.

The newspaper also reports that prominent businessman Hugo Chetcuti, who was stabbed late on Friday, is in stable condition after emergency surgery. His alleged assailant was arraigned on Saturday and stayed silent.

The Malta Independent on Sunday reports that Malta received nearly 38,000 Schengen visa applications, mostly from Russians and Chinese people. In a separate story, it asks if Malta actually broke the law when it blocked NGO migrant rescue ships from leaving harbour.

MaltaToday says the Health Ministry is silent over a €3 million direct order to CareMalta. It also gives prominence to the attempted murder of Hugo Chetcuti and the arraignment of a Serbian suspect.

KullĦadd focuses on PN grumbling over conflict of interest by Pierre Portelli in the way he commissioned programmes for Net TV. It also says a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina on PN representation on TVM was meant to find who was backing the PN leader.

Illum says Mount Carmel Hospital has 'stagnated' and the workers lack motivation, a situation underlined in a report by the Auditor-General.

It-Torċa also says the situation at Mt Carmel Hospital is unacceptable. However in its main story it says young couples are unable to buy a property.

Il-Mument leads with how a baby was mistakenly buried after a mix-up at the hospital mortuary. It also says minister Ian Borg is returning to old elements of the Labour Party, with one of his appointments being Ronnie Pellegrini.