Police buglers play the Last Post.

The police force on Sunday paid tribute to officers who have passed away with mass at the Addolorata Cemetery, held at the start of Police Week.

Following the mass held at the cemetery chapel, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the monument of the deceased. Police buglers played the Last Post before the wreaths were laid.

The event was attended by Minister of Home Affairs Michael Farrugia and Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar as well as several family members of police officers who have passed away.

The ceremony has been held for 86 years lose to July 12, the day the force was founded in 204 years ago.