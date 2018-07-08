Man succumbs to his injuries after Friday crash carnage

A Dutch man who was critically injured in a car crash which injured seven other people on Friday morning, has succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened at Gorg Borg Olivier Street, St Julians when a Subaru Impresa car mounted the pavement on the seafront and ploughed into the people.

The other injured included two Britons and two Dutch men.

The 20-year-old driver was reportedly well over the drink limit.

Eyewitnesses said he also ploughed into two trees, uprooting them, and also destroying a lamp-post. He left the scene but once the police arrived on the scene, a search was mounted and he was arrested.