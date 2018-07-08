Get your life in order, magistrate tells 18-year-old

A magistrate on Sunday urged an 18-year-old man to get his life in order after he allegedly assaulted his mother.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia ordered that the young man be remanded in custody but recommended that he be transferred to the prison’s forensic unit and receive the help he required.

The young man, who spent his days idle as he did not work or study, came from what the Magistrate described as a broken home.

“Your parents are morally responsible for the situation you are in. You are the product of the situation you are in. But I do not want you to be back in here again charged with something more serious,” he said.

Magistrate Farrugia also addressed the young man’s father, urging him to play an active role in helping his son get his life back together.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol appeared for the prosecution.