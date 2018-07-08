Unfair criticism

I refer to the article entitled ‘Trenches in the Mud’ by Manuel Delia, (The Sunday Times of Malta, June 24) which was heavily critical of Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia. Might Manuel Delia be toying with the idea of becoming party leader?

Were this so, this would be most unfair, if not also treacherous, since the present leader would not have been given enough time to settle down and, possibly, toprove himself.

It is said that there is a well-connected and powerful Nationalist clique, which might also include certain prominent Nationalist MPs, who might be hoping that the party will lose the June 2019 European Parliament and local council elections so that the party’s new administration would be discredited. This is most unethical.

Manuel Delia will also be remembered not so fondly by the Maltese people for the public transport fiasco when Arriva took over.